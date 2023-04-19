4,138 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 221,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of APO opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

