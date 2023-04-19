Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

