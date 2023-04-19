Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $108,710,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

