Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 859 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

