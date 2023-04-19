804 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMP opened at $315.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

