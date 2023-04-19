Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Up 2.3 %

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.