Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,016 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.