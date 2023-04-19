Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

