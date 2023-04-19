Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 263 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

