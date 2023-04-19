Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAT opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

