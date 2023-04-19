Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

