Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

