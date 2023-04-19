Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 301,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.94%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

