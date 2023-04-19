Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $588,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9,561.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

