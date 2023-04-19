Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

