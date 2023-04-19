Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $513,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

