Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,813 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

