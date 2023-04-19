Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSGE opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $642.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.35 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

