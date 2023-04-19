Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,738,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
NYSE BABA opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
