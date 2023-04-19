Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $490,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

