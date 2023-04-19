Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFN opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.