Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $471,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 84.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Lear by 41.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

