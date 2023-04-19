Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

