Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Shares of SHW opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

