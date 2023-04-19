Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 398 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $403.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.40.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

