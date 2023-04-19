Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

