Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

