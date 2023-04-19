Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Phibro Animal Health worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAHC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

