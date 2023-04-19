Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,926 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

