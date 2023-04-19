New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Blackbaud worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

