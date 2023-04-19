New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.39% of OLO worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Up 4.1 %

OLO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782 over the last ninety days. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.