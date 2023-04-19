New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 27,665 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.