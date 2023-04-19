New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,589 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of QuidelOrtho worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

