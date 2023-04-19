Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $45,185,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,630.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after acquiring an additional 867,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $36,263,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.