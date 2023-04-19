New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 21,230 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 692.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brink’s Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

