New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 921,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 540,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

