New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 22,575 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $19,534,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.