New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toast were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Toast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Toast by 12.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Toast by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,754.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $647,660.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,754.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $181,053.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,495 shares of company stock worth $9,807,032. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

