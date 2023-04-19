New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,695 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.21.

Shares of FLT opened at $222.11 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

