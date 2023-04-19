New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of RPM International worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

