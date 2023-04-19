PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of PENN Entertainment worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

