ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

