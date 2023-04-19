DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,780 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CLX opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

