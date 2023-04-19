Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

