Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 205,155 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,155 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2,822.2% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

