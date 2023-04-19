Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

