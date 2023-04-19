Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,860,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,520 and sold 156,632 shares valued at $10,456,432. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

COIN opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

