Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

NYSE:BST opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

