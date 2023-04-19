Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $308,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 0.1 %

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $207.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.