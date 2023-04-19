Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,422,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000.

PIZ opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

